16,643 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 24.3%

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

