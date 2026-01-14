SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 764.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

