307,500 Shares in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. $SABS Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
SABS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.38. On average, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.
The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.
