307,500 Shares in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. $SABS Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $187.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.50. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.38. On average, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.