SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,539 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $500,707.89. Following the sale, the director owned 169,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,092.11. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $960,105. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ZWS opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.