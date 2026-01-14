SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 14.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,636,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 39.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,422,000 after buying an additional 377,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 118.2% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE:SN opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $129.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $140.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

