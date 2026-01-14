SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 57,534 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 264.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,534 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 7,331.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Delek US by 8.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Delek US by 5.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DK stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $7.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $6.85. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $179,317.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,855.34. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,116,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $952,107.20. This represents a 53.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 59,354 shares of company stock worth $2,446,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.