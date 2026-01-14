SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 560.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,618,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,033,000 after purchasing an additional 207,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,919,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 345,059 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 954,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after buying an additional 235,717 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $162,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,687.12. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.82.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.12 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 84.13% and a return on equity of 133.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small?molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

