SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 33.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 95.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $276.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 14.27%.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.42, for a total transaction of $1,043,758.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,526.42. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $1,215,851.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,206.40. This trade represents a 13.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $4,385,254. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

