Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Target Price at $175.76

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.7647.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International
Brinker International Stock Down 0.9%
NYSE:EAT opened at $166.18 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.
The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.
