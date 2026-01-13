Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN: VKI) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

