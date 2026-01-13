HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,416 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 62,738 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCW Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

HCWB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. HCW Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($3.60). The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

