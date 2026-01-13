Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 2nd

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: OXSQG) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Oxford Square Capital Corp. These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.50% per annum, payable semiannually, and are scheduled to mature on March 1, 2028. Listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, the notes offer investors a defined income stream supported by the credit profile of the issuer.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

