Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 2nd

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.1%
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.