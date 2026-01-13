Carlyle Group (CG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG):

1/13/2026 – Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2026 – Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2026 – Carlyle Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

1/3/2026 – Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2025 – Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Carlyle Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Carlyle Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In other Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,379,868.20. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

