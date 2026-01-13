RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

