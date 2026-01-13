Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.2% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $639.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $640.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

