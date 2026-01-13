Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.2% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $639.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $640.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.56.
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 and Dow hitting fresh highs and the CNN Fear & Greed index shifting into the “Greed” zone, supporting demand for core large-cap exposure like VOO. Dow, S&P 500 Hit New Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF highlighted as a core, long-term holding in a popular retail investing roundup — a potential inflow driver as advisors and DIY investors allocate to low-cost S&P exposure. 5 Simple ETFs to Buy With $1,000
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in VOO plunged ~56% in December to ~3.63M shares (0.3% of float), reducing short-covering risk and signaling fewer bearish bets on the ETF. (internal data)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses pointing to structural strengths in the S&P 500 — turnover that captures winners — support the index’s forward return case but are longer-term, not immediate catalysts for VOO. There’s A Lot Of Turnover In The S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentaries and forecasts list several near-term catalysts (macro data, earnings, geopolitical risks) that could increase volatility for VOO but don’t change the ETF’s passive exposure. Top 6 catalysts for the S&P 500
- Negative Sentiment: News of a criminal probe related to Fed Chair Powell and DOJ actions caused intraday jitters and weaker futures at times, a headline risk that can pull VOO lower on risk-off episodes. S&P 500 and Dow Jones: US Indices Mixed
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures fell at points after reports of DOJ activity impacting the Fed, underscoring how legal/political developments can briefly outweigh technical bullishness for ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: Futures Tumble
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
