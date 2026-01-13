iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

