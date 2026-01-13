Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 20.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 543,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 745,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.38%.

In other news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,535,540.75. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

