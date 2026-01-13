iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

