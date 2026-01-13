Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,965 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of VRT opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.91. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

