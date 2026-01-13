iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $698.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $764.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $683.40 and a 200-day moving average of $662.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

