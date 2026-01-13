Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Lowered by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 4.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.