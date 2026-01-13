Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 9,079 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 190.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of -0.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $384.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.