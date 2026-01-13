Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after buying an additional 494,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VB opened at $272.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $272.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

