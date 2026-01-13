Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
