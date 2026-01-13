Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.