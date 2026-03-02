Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Increases By 67.7%

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,366 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the January 29th total of 1,411 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 58.69% of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1012 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR SSgA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCN was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

