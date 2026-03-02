ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,735 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the January 29th total of 3,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Stock Performance

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. 24,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,449. The stock has a market cap of $411.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF has a 12-month low of $60.72 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 445.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.