Jade Biosciences Touts “Best-in-Class” Autoimmune Antibodies, JADE101 Phase 1 Readout Nears

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) outlined its strategy and near-term milestones at the Oppenheimer Life Sciences Conference, where CEO Tom Frohlich described the company’s focus on developing “best-in-class” monoclonal antibodies for autoimmune diseases using high-affinity binding and half-life extension technology sourced from partner Paragon Therapeutics.

Platform approach and partnership with Paragon

Frohlich said Jade’s pipeline was built around three programs obtained through Paragon Therapeutics, a Boston-based company he described as specializing in high-affinity binding antibodies and half-life extension technology. Jade’s stated goal is to use these capabilities to achieve more complete target inhibition across the dosing interval while reducing patient burden through less frequent dosing.

Lead program JADE101: anti-APRIL for IgA nephropathy

Frohlich highlighted JADE101, an anti-APRIL antibody initially being developed for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), as Jade’s lead program. He said the company is currently running a Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial expected to read out in the first half of the year, calling the readout a major milestone because IgAN is “biomarker-rich” and healthy-volunteer pharmacodynamic signals are viewed as predictive of patient activity.

He also reiterated previously disclosed development timing: Jade plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial around the middle of 2026, with interim data expected in 2027.

In discussing the market and competitive landscape, Frohlich said Jade had previously estimated a roughly $10 billion branded U.S. market opportunity in IgAN, but now believes that estimate may be conservative. He pointed to the end-of-2025 approval of VOYXACT (sibeprenlimab), Otsuka’s anti-APRIL, noting it was approved with a broad label and priced at the upper end of expectations.

Frohlich argued that selective anti-APRIL therapies are positioned to become frontline foundational treatment in IgAN because the mechanism is disease-modifying and targets production of pathogenic IgA. He emphasized guideline-driven treatment goals focused on reducing proteinuria to below 0.5 grams/day (and preferably below 0.3 grams/day) and said adoption would likely favor therapies with the greatest proteinuria-lowering effect.

JADE101 differentiation: potency and dosing interval goals

Frohlich said JADE101 was designed to “capture the full efficacy available to the mechanism,” citing its binding potency and half-life extension. He described JADE101 as a femtomolar APRIL binder that he said was more than 750-fold more potent than sibeprenlimab and more than 2,000-fold more potent than zigakibart. He also said JADE101 includes a YTE half-life extension mutation, with the company aiming for dosing “no more frequent than one subcutaneous injection every eight weeks.”

He contrasted selective APRIL inhibition with dual APRIL/BAFF approaches, arguing that added BAFF inhibition may not increase efficacy in IgAN and could introduce unnecessary immunomodulation. Frohlich referenced historical experience with rituximab and a selective anti-BAFF inhibitor (as he described it) showing no meaningful impact on IgA, proteinuria, or eGFR in IgAN.

Frohlich also discussed sibeprenlimab dosing, saying Otsuka moved from IV, weight-adjusted dosing in Phase 2 to a flat subcutaneous presentation in Phase 3 and that Jade believes the commercial regimen may not fully capture the mechanism’s efficacy. He said Jade intends to evaluate whether it can achieve deep and durable reductions in APRIL and IgA in its healthy-volunteer study, and use those data to select dose and dosing interval for patient trials.

JADE201: anti-BAFF-R program and clinical plans

Jade’s second program, JADE201, is an anti-BAFF-R monoclonal antibody positioned as following the clinical precedent of Novartis’s ianalumab, which Frohlich said is being evaluated across six Phase 3 trials. He described BAFF-R targeting as potentially offering more complete and durable B-cell depletion than CD19/CD20 approaches, including by blocking BAFF-R signaling to reduce repopulation and potentially improving tissue depletion.

Frohlich said JADE201 is designed to mimic ianalumab’s pharmacology while adding half-life extension, noting ianalumab’s human half-life was described as approximately 10 days. Jade plans to start a first-in-human study in the second quarter of the year in rheumatoid arthritis patients, which Frohlich characterized as a surrogate for healthy volunteers because the mechanism is not suitable for healthy-volunteer testing. Data from that study are expected in 2027, with endpoints focused on safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics (including B-cell depletion), along with exploratory efficacy measures such as DAS28 that are not powered for efficacy conclusions. He added that Jade is evaluating more than 20 potential indications where rituximab is commonly used and expects to later disclose its lead indication strategy.

Frohlich also briefly referenced a third program, JADE301, for which the target has not been disclosed for competitive reasons. He said the company plans to provide details closer to clinical entry, which is currently planned for the first half of 2027.

On finances, Frohlich said Jade ended 2025 with $336 million in cash, which he said is expected to fund the company into the first half of 2028 while supporting the pipeline milestones discussed.

