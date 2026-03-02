IonQ Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call to frame 2025 as a turning point both financially and strategically, highlighting rapid revenue growth, an expanding product portfolio beyond quantum computing, and a pending acquisition intended to strengthen manufacturing security and supply-chain control.

Get alerts:

Record 2025 revenue and growing visibility

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Inder Singh said IonQ posted fourth-quarter revenue of $61.9 million, up 429% year-over-year and ahead of the company’s own expectations. Full-year 2025 revenue totaled $130 million, representing 202% year-over-year growth. Singh said IonQ exceeded the midpoint of its guidance by 55% for the fourth quarter and 20% for the full year.

Singh also pointed to expanding forward visibility, noting that remaining performance obligations (RPO) wereat the end of 2025, compared withat the end of 2024.

On revenue mix, Singh said over 60% of 2025 revenue came from commercial customers. He added that international sales comprised more than 30% of revenue for the first time, reflecting broader global adoption of IonQ’s offerings.

Guidance: 2026 revenue growth with continued investment

For 2026, IonQ guided to revenue of $225 million to $245 million, and first-quarter 2026 revenue of $48 million to $51 million. The company guided to adjusted EBITDA of -$310 million to -$330 million for full-year 2026, which management tied to continued investment across the portfolio, particularly research and development. Singh emphasized that guidance does not reflect the planned SkyWater transaction because the deal had not yet closed and remains subject to regulatory approval.

In 2025, IonQ reported adjusted EBITDA of -$67.4 million for the fourth quarter and -$186.8 million for the full year. R&D spending was $96.1 million in Q4 and $305.7 million for the year, a 123% annual increase, as the company invested in current deployments and future generations of systems as well as quantum applications development.

Technology claims and roadmap milestones

Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi highlighted technical performance, saying IonQ achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity and arguing that this advantage supports error correction and scaling. De Masi said the company measures performance using “time to solution,” and claimed IonQ systems can be up to 1,000 times faster than a leading superconducting system for a common algorithm used in signal processing, search, and factoring, and up to 10,000 times faster in certain signal processing and optimization tasks.

Looking ahead, de Masi said IonQ is targeting an operational 256-qubit system in Q4 2026 as its sixth-generation machine. Singh discussed the company’s semiconductor-based roadmap for that system and beyond, describing a development process that includes multiple tape-outs and advanced packaging capabilities. He said the company had completed A, B, and C tape-outs and that a “feature-rich” D tape-out was in progress, while noting he did not want to provide a specific timeline milestone by date.

In response to a question about cost trajectory, de Masi referenced third-party validated estimates shared at IonQ’s September Analyst Day, saying that a full fault-tolerant machine would have a 2025 bill of materials cost “under $30 million,” and said IonQ expects cost benefits from its semiconductor approach as systems scale.

Expanding beyond computing: networking, sensing, and security

Management repeatedly emphasized that IonQ now positions itself as a “full-stack quantum platform” spanning computing, networking, sensing, and security. De Masi cited work in quantum networking, including a partnership with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab to achieve “the first qubit-to-photon frequency conversion in a field-deployable system.” He also cited contracts to deliver multiple international quantum networks, including a citywide dedicated quantum network in Geneva, Slovakia’s first national quantum communication network, and a large operational quantum key distribution (QKD) network in Romania.

In quantum sensing, de Masi said IonQ’s atomic clocks and inertial sensors are fielded in multiple environments and pointed to U.S. Navy and U.S. Army contracts tied to timing and GPS-denied environments. He also said that, in partnership with DARPA, IonQ reduced its atomic clock size by 6x while maintaining similar performance.

SkyWater deal, merchant supplier strategy, and M&A integration

IonQ executives discussed the company’s announced intent to acquire SkyWater Technology, which de Masi described as the “leading quantum foundry” and Singh called “the most secure fab in the United States.” Management said the acquisition is designed to accelerate manufacturability and strengthen supply chain security for IonQ’s platform, while maintaining a foundry model with compartmentalization and IP protections for existing customers. Executives said the regulatory process was “well-defined” and that there were no updates beyond prior commentary.

IonQ also addressed how its other acquisitions and capabilities fit into its portfolio. In Q&A, management described SEED Innovations as a software “mission control” business with largely classified work, and said it brings DevSecOps capabilities relevant to IonQ’s broader operations.

Singh said IonQ ended 2025 with $3.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, calling it “unprecedented financial firepower” to invest in R&D, expand go-to-market, and pursue additional acquisitions. He also explained that fourth-quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $753.7 million, driven mainly by an approximately $950 million non-cash mark-to-market valuation impact on warrants, while full-year 2025 GAAP net income was a loss of $510 million, including a warrants valuation impact of $66.7 million.

Closing the call, de Masi said IonQ is focused on execution in 2026, positioning the company as a platform supplier across domains and geographies, and reiterated management’s view that “the era of quantum utility” has arrived.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

See Also