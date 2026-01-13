Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.800-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.92.

NYSE:DHR opened at $239.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Danaher by 120.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

