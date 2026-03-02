Shell (LON:SHEL) Insider Purchases £476,972.51 in Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman bought 15,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51.
Shell Stock Performance
Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 3,073.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,784.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,751.76. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,269.92 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,078. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Key Stories Impacting Shell
Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Senior management buying shares — CEO Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares at GBX 3,011 (?£722k). Insider purchases are typically read as a signal of confidence in the company’s outlook. Wael Sawan purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Another PDMR purchase — Sinead Gorman purchased 15,841 shares at GBX 3,011 (?£477k), reinforcing the insider-buying signal. Sinead Gorman purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing buyback and cancellations — Shell reported repurchasing and cancelling more than 1.2M shares as part of its buy?back programme (transactions on 26–27 Feb), which reduces shares outstanding and supports EPS. Share cancellation
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping — Shell updated total voting rights and issued share capital (5,663,769,613 ordinary shares) and disclosed PDMR shareholdings and deferred share awards to senior execs under PDMR rules; mostly administrative but relevant for float/denominator calculations. Voting rights PDMR awards
- Neutral Sentiment: Asset-review reports — Sources say Shell is reviewing parts of its Shell Ventures portfolio with options to sell; could free capital but creates short-term uncertainty around asset mix. Reuters on Ventures review
- Negative Sentiment: Material downside risk — Financial Times reports Shell is dealing with a debt crisis at Raízen (its Brazilian biofuels JV). Trouble at a major JV can hurt cash flow and require funding or restructuring, a concrete risk for the company. FT on Raízen
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on SHEL
About Shell
Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.
As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.