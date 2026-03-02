Shell (LON:SHEL) Insider Purchases £476,972.51 in Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman bought 15,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 3,073.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,784.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,751.76. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,269.92 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,078. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Key Stories Impacting Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior management buying shares — CEO Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares at GBX 3,011 (?£722k). Insider purchases are typically read as a signal of confidence in the company’s outlook. Wael Sawan purchase

Ongoing buyback and cancellations — Shell reported repurchasing and cancelling more than 1.2M shares as part of its buy?back programme (transactions on 26–27 Feb), which reduces shares outstanding and supports EPS.

Ongoing buyback and cancellations — Shell reported repurchasing and cancelling more than 1.2M shares as part of its buy?back programme (transactions on 26–27 Feb), which reduces shares outstanding and supports EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping — Shell updated total voting rights and issued share capital (5,663,769,613 ordinary shares) and disclosed PDMR shareholdings and deferred share awards to senior execs under PDMR rules; mostly administrative but relevant for float/denominator calculations. Voting rights PDMR awards

Corporate housekeeping — Shell updated total voting rights and issued share capital (5,663,769,613 ordinary shares) and disclosed PDMR shareholdings and deferred share awards to senior execs under PDMR rules; mostly administrative but relevant for float/denominator calculations. Neutral Sentiment: Asset-review reports — Sources say Shell is reviewing parts of its Shell Ventures portfolio with options to sell; could free capital but creates short-term uncertainty around asset mix. Reuters on Ventures review

Asset-review reports — Sources say Shell is reviewing parts of its Shell Ventures portfolio with options to sell; could free capital but creates short-term uncertainty around asset mix. Negative Sentiment: Material downside risk — Financial Times reports Shell is dealing with a debt crisis at Raízen (its Brazilian biofuels JV). Trouble at a major JV can hurt cash flow and require funding or restructuring, a concrete risk for the company. FT on Raízen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,850 target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,066.67.

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

