Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Insider Acquires £10,019.80 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Sweeney purchased 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 per share, for a total transaction of £10,019.80.

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

NEXS opened at GBX 115 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115 and a 52-week high of GBX 194. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.58. The company has a market cap of £10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (26.30) EPS for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.02%. On average, analysts expect that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.

Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.