ALOVU’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALOVU)

ALOVU’s (NASDAQ:ALOVU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 3rd. ALOVU had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ALOVU’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ALOVU to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

Get ALOVU alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALOVU

ALOVU Price Performance

ALOVU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. ALOVU has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALOVU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALOVU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.