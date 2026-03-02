Methode Electronics (MEI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $219.4360 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $300.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Methode Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price objective on Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 887.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 428,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 331,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 293,843 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 276,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 265,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 251,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc is a Chicago-based global manufacturer of custom-engineered electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies. Founded in 1946, Methode specializes in providing solutions that integrate electrical connectors, sensors, switches, human-machine interface devices and power distribution modules. The company’s product portfolio addresses complex application requirements across a broad range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, healthcare and data/telecommunications.

In its automotive segment, Methode develops advanced connector systems, circuit protection devices and thermal management solutions for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

