Broadcom (AVGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $19.0976 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Monday. Broadcom has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

