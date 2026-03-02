One Liberty Properties (OLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $24.2110 million for the quarter.
One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $509.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.
Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.
