One Liberty Properties (OLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $24.2110 million for the quarter.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $509.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 172.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLP

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.