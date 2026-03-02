Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $231.19

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.1875.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue held up: RH reported revenue of $883.8M for the quarter, roughly in line with consensus and up ~8.9% year-over-year — a sign demand didn’t collapse even as profitability weakened.

Street consensus is cautious: brokerages’ average rating is “Hold,” reflecting a wait-and-see stance from analysts as RH works through margin and balance-sheet issues. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and weak profitability: RH reported $1.71 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.13, with net margin near 3.2% and return on equity deeply negative — results indicate pressure on margins and profitability that prompted investor selling.

Earnings miss and weak profitability: RH reported $1.71 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.13, with net margin near 3.2% and return on equity deeply negative — results indicate pressure on margins and profitability that prompted investor selling. Negative Sentiment: High leverage and tight liquidity: the company shows a very high debt-to-equity ratio (reported ~944) and low quick ratio (~0.26), elevating financial risk and increasing sensitivity to any sales or margin softness.

High leverage and tight liquidity: the company shows a very high debt-to-equity ratio (reported ~944) and low quick ratio (~0.26), elevating financial risk and increasing sensitivity to any sales or margin softness.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $164.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $331.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.58.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $883.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.65 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,154 shares of company stock worth $1,100,148. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at $29,083,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in RH by 54.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 733,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,713,000 after purchasing an additional 259,200 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in RH by 8.6% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $784,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

