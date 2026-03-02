Wall Street Zen Downgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $141.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.13. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,585.55. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Ronald Dail sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $112,612.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,689.05. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,458 shares of company stock worth $426,131 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.