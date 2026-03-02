Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,700,842 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 29th total of 2,538,584 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,491,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,491,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRUUF opened at $20.31 on Monday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS: SRUUF) is a closed-end investment trust designed to provide investors with direct exposure to the price of physical uranium. The Trust acquires and holds U3O8 (uranium concentrate) in secure, licensed storage facilities located in North America. By investing solely in physical uranium, SRUUF aims to offer a pure play on uranium market dynamics without the complexities associated with mining operations or commodity futures contracts.

Launched in July 2021 by Sprott Asset Management LP, a division of Sprott Inc, the Trust was established in response to growing investor interest in nuclear energy and anticipated supply deficits in global uranium markets.

