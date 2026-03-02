Brokerages Set Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT at $13.80

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 27.38%. Analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

