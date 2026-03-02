Brokerages Set Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT at $13.80

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 4.0%
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 27.38%. Analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 156.86%.
Key Headlines Impacting Carlyle Secured Lending
Here are the key news stories impacting Carlyle Secured Lending this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced a new joint venture and a $300 million share?repurchase program alongside record loan originations — this materially reduces share count risk and signals management confidence, which can support the stock. Carlyle Secured Lending outlines new joint venture and $300M share repurchase program amid record originations
- Positive Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded CGBD to Buy after the Q4 release — analyst upgrades can attract demand and improve sentiment in the near term. Carlyle Secured Lending raised to Buy at B. Riley Securities after Q4 earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $14 to $13 but retained an “Overweight” rating — the cut reduces potential upside but the overweight stance remains supportive. Wells Fargo lowers price target to $13 but keeps overweight
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker rating sits at “Hold” — mixed analyst views suggest no clear near?term directional consensus. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed a slight miss: EPS $0.33 vs. $0.38 expected and revenue ~$66.9M vs. $67.3M expected; the report coincided with the stock hitting a new 52?week low — these fundamentals and the low signal near?term downside pressure. Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Investment Fundings …
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose significantly in February (reported ~1,134,054 shares as of Feb. 13, a ~28.7% increase), representing ~2.2% of shares outstanding and a ~1.8 days?to?cover — rising shorts can amplify downside pressure on weak news days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.
Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.
The firm focuses on U.S.
