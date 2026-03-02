UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on UWM from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.90.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $2,797,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,314,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,908,423.66. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,735,765 shares of company stock worth $100,294,166 over the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UWM by 5,681.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and volume beat — UWM reported roughly $945M in Q4 revenue and its highest quarterly loan origination volume since 2021, showing demand and market?share execution that support topline momentum. Q4 Results

Revenue and volume beat — UWM reported roughly $945M in Q4 revenue and its highest quarterly loan origination volume since 2021, showing demand and market?share execution that support topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced ($0.10/share; ~9% yield) — that payout can attract income?oriented holders and provide a baseline of demand. Dividend Announcement

Quarterly dividend announced ($0.10/share; ~9% yield) — that payout can attract income?oriented holders and provide a baseline of demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note roundups — recent analyst commentaries summarize mixed views after Q4; some maintain overweight/hold ratings while re?setting targets. These pieces consolidate opinion but don’t move consensus decisively. Benzinga Analysts Roundup Yahoo: What Analysts Are Saying

Analyst note roundups — recent analyst commentaries summarize mixed views after Q4; some maintain overweight/hold ratings while re?setting targets. These pieces consolidate opinion but don’t move consensus decisively. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow spike — unusually high call buying was reported around earnings (large volume vs. average). This signals speculative positioning or hedging but is ambiguous for longer?term direction. Options Activity

Options flow spike — unusually high call buying was reported around earnings (large volume vs. average). This signals speculative positioning or hedging but is ambiguous for longer?term direction. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and weak margins — reported EPS (~$0.06–$0.08) came below consensus (~$0.09) and net margin/ROE remain pressured; earnings disappointment was a primary trigger for selling. Earnings Call Transcript

EPS miss and weak margins — reported EPS (~$0.06–$0.08) came below consensus (~$0.09) and net margin/ROE remain pressured; earnings disappointment was a primary trigger for selling. Negative Sentiment: Conservative, wide Q1 guidance — the $650M–$850M revenue band increases near?term uncertainty and left some analysts and traders disappointed. Call Transcript

Conservative, wide Q1 guidance — the $650M–$850M revenue band increases near?term uncertainty and left some analysts and traders disappointed. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Mat Ishbia sold a sizable block (~632,874 shares on Feb. 25; SEC filing), which amplified negative sentiment despite possible liquidity reasons. SEC Filing

Insider selling — CEO Mat Ishbia sold a sizable block (~632,874 shares on Feb. 25; SEC filing), which amplified negative sentiment despite possible liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Price target trims and market reaction — Barclays and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered targets to $6.00 and moved ratings to market?perform/overweight; the cuts and the EPS miss helped trigger a sharp intraday selloff (reports of a ~12% plunge and a new 12?month low). MSN: Stock Plunge

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

