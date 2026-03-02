Short Interest in Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Grows By 86.1%

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,930 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the January 29th total of 1,037 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Worley Stock Down 8.2%

Worley Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $7.99 on Monday. Worley has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

Further Reading

