Short Interest in Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Grows By 86.1%

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,930 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the January 29th total of 1,037 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WYGPY
Worley Stock Down 8.2%
Worley Company Profile
Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.
The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.