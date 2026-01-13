IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.47% of IQVIA worth $151,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 43.4% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $266.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.