Kontoor Brands (KTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $975.7780 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.1%

KTB opened at $65.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 target price on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

