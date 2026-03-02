Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $335.6550 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $944.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.05. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ACEL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp set a $13.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 204,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,627.87. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $279,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 223,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,880.65. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 13.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 359,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

Featured Stories

