Short Interest in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Drops By 37.2%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,981 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 29th total of 117,737 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. 18,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,573. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHI shares. JonesTrading reduced their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 62,612 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 14,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social?impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long?term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first?mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed?income developments.

