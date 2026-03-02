Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,279 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the January 29th total of 19,981 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precision Optics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Optics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precision Optics during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precision Optics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Optics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 231,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.36. Precision Optics has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.04.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 60.56% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

