Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,279 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the January 29th total of 19,981 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precision Optics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
NASDAQ POCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.36. Precision Optics has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.04.
Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 60.56% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
