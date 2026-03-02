Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Grows By 93.4%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,191,814 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the January 29th total of 2,167,303 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,368,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,368,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,054. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 65.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 301,741 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 320,467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.