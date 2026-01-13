iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stock Holdings Increased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $77,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 275.8% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2548 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

