PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $1.47 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 998,652,829.98822837 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.01649084 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,789,754.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

