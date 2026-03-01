Acala Token Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $877.66 thousand and $313.80 thousand worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004753 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

